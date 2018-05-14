Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,409 Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

