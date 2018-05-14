Connable Office Inc. Grows Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco opened at $40.65 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.79, a PEG ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.81. National Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

National Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

