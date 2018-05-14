Condor Capital Management Sells 469 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Argus raised their price target on Facebook to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.37.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $39,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $6,635,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,533,447.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,604,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,689,633. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook opened at $186.99 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $530.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.42 and a twelve month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

