Compugen (CGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Compugen stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,446. The stock has a market cap of $171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.26. Compugen has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 1,103,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

