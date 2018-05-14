CompuCoin Trading Down 20.3% This Week (CPN)

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, CompuCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CompuCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CompuCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,864.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CompuCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006447 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015100 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CompuCoin Coin Profile

CompuCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin . The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org . The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompuCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CompuCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CompuCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CompuCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.