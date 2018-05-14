Compass Group (CPG) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.74) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($25.09) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($25.09) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,716.13 ($23.28).

Shares of Compass Group opened at GBX 1,529 ($20.74) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,698 ($23.03).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported GBX 39 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.70 ($0.54) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Compass Group had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 4.95%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 1,834 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £27,785.10 ($37,690.04). Also, insider John Bason purchased 864 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,548 ($21.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,374.72 ($18,142.59).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

