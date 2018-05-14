Compass Group (CMPGY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CMPGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

