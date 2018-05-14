Comparing Village Super Market (VLGEA) & Metro (MTRAF)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Village Super Market has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Village Super Market and Metro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $1.60 billion 0.24 $22.92 million N/A N/A Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.58% 9.63% 6.08% Metro N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Village Super Market and Metro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Village Super Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Metro does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Metro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods. The company also acts as a franchisor and distributor for 183 drugstores owned by independent pharmacists under the Brunet Plus, Brunet, Brunet Clinique, and Clini Plus brands. It operates a network of 335 supermarkets under the Metro and Metro Plus brands; 226 discount stores under the Super C and Food Basics names; 11 stores under the Adonis banner; and 73 drugstores under the Metro Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of bakery, pastry, charcutery, and other food products under Première Moisson brand; and online sale of meal through MissFresh brand. Metro Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

