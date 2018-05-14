Comparing Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) and Esterline (ESL)

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) and Esterline (NYSE:ESL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Esterline does not pay a dividend. Mesa Laboratories pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mesa Laboratories and Esterline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Esterline 4 5 0 0 1.56

Esterline has a consensus target price of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Esterline’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esterline is more favorable than Mesa Laboratories.

Volatility and Risk

Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esterline has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Esterline shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Esterline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Esterline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories -3.82% 9.20% 5.37% Esterline 2.74% 6.08% 3.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Esterline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories $93.67 million 6.88 $11.18 million $4.22 40.38 Esterline $2.00 billion 1.11 $111.55 million $4.36 17.40

Esterline has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories. Esterline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Esterline beats Mesa Laboratories on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The company's Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Esterline

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

