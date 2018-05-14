Comparing Interval Leisure Group (ILG) & Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY)

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ: ILG) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Interval Leisure Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Interval Leisure Group and Mitsubishi Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interval Leisure Group $1.79 billion 2.37 $168.00 million $1.10 30.89 Mitsubishi Estate $10.41 billion 2.48 $915.24 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Interval Leisure Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Interval Leisure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitsubishi Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Interval Leisure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Interval Leisure Group pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Mitsubishi Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interval Leisure Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interval Leisure Group and Mitsubishi Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interval Leisure Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interval Leisure Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Interval Leisure Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Interval Leisure Group is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Interval Leisure Group and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interval Leisure Group 9.14% 8.50% 3.96% Mitsubishi Estate 9.01% 5.44% 1.74%

Summary

Interval Leisure Group beats Mitsubishi Estate on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interval Leisure Group

ILG, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs). The Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers by providing vacation exchange and rental services. This segment also provides leisure and travel related products and services to owners of vacation interests and others primarily through various membership programs, as well as related services to resort developer clients and HOAs; and allows owners of vacation interests to exchange their occupancy rights for alternative accommodations at another resort and/or occupancy period. In addition, this segment offers vacation property rental services for condominium owners, hotel owners, and HOAs. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a total of 43 resorts within Vistana Signature Experiences and Hyatt Vacation Ownership businesses; and managed approximately 250 resorts, vacation ownership properties, and/or their associations. The company was formerly known as Interval Leisure Group, Inc. and changed its name to ILG, Inc. in October 2016. ILG, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust services to meet management needs for long-term stability, as well as private placement funds to meet the specific management needs of institutional investors. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company operates a network of eight hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand; and provides real estate problem-solving solutions for corporations and high net worth individuals, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, parking lot management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

