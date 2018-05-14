Comparing Franklin Electric (FELE) & Aggreko (ARGKF)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) and Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aggreko does not pay a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

78.1% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Aggreko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 6.97% 13.33% 7.79% Aggreko N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aggreko has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Electric and Aggreko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aggreko 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Electric presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Aggreko.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and Aggreko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.87 $78.18 million $1.92 23.54 Aggreko $2.23 billion 1.13 $136.61 million N/A N/A

Aggreko has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Electric.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Aggreko on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, and industrial applications; and electronic drives and controls are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as providing protection from various hazards, such as electric surges, over-heating, and dry wells and tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in submersible fueling system applications. Its fuel pumping systems are used principally in total system solutions for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes intelligent electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and industrial markets. The Distribution segment sells to and provides pre-sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment and other brands. The company sells its products to specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing. The company also provides electric heaters, indirect fired heaters, and heat exchangers; and load banks that are used to test generators and turbines, uninterrupted power systems, electrical distribution panels and systems, data center power systems, combined heat and power systems, and simulation of heat loads. In addition, it offers power to government utilities. The company operates 193 sales and service centers. It serves various the agriculture, construction, contracting, data centers, events, facilities management, food and beverage, government services, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, shipping, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Aggreko Plc was founded in 1962 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

