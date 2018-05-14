Comparing Copart (CPRT) & Its Peers

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Copart to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Copart has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart’s rivals have a beta of 10.08, suggesting that their average share price is 908% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Copart and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 20.95% 30.94% 17.89% Copart Competitors 3.56% 23.13% 4.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copart and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.45 billion $394.22 million 42.84 Copart Competitors $8.01 billion $220.23 million 12.54

Copart’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Copart. Copart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Copart and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 5 6 0 2.55 Copart Competitors 119 635 685 30 2.43

Copart presently has a consensus target price of $49.43, suggesting a potential downside of 10.55%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Copart’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copart has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Copart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copart beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

