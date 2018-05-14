Comparing Basic Energy Services (BAS) and Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

Basic Energy Services (NYSE: BAS) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Basic Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mammoth Energy Services 0 2 7 0 2.78

Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $23.79, indicating a potential upside of 59.43%. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus price target of $33.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Risk & Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -9.66% -17.01% -7.10% Mammoth Energy Services 10.76% 25.02% 15.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $864.04 million 0.46 -$96.67 million ($2.33) -6.40 Mammoth Energy Services $691.50 million 2.18 $58.96 million $1.42 23.71

Mammoth Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services. Basic Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mammoth Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, which include the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment offers drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment, such as mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. The company also other energy services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, and remote accommodation services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, and co-operative utilities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

