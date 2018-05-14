Comparing AudioCodes (AUDC) & Communications Systems (JCS)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.6% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AudioCodes and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 3.19% 11.52% 6.30% Communications Systems -14.36% -21.88% -18.37%

Dividends

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. AudioCodes does not pay a dividend. Communications Systems pays out -106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and Communications Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $156.74 million 1.28 $4.03 million $0.31 23.35 Communications Systems $82.32 million 0.38 -$11.82 million ($0.15) -22.87

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Communications Systems. Communications Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioCodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AudioCodes and Communications Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

AudioCodes presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Communications Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.93%. Given Communications Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than AudioCodes.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Communications Systems on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products. It also provides planning, implementation, operations, and support services, as well as consulting and training services. The company primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

