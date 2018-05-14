Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Sandler O’Neill set a $235.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $281.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In related news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust opened at $242.43 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $347.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

