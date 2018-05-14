Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $571,000 in NovaGold Resources (NG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 153,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NovaGold Resources opened at $4.90 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on NG. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

