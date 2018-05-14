Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Collins (COL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 24.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 6.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 13.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 12.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins opened at $134.30 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rockwell Collins has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo cut Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

