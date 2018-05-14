Comerica Bank Lowers Position in CIT Group (CIT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of CIT Group worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,735,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,778,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,641,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,093,000 after acquiring an additional 170,429 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $107,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

