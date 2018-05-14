Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 598,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,273,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $115.26 on Monday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $121.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

