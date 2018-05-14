Comerica Bank Acquires 55,416 Shares of CVS Health (CVS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $34,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 96,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 167,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $64.41 on Monday. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

