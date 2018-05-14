Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at $597,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 139.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $833.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.86. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.