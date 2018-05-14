Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Inc.

Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $62.71 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $399,521.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,308.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,401,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,981 shares of company stock worth $7,946,314. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.