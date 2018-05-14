CoinMeet (MEET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.39 Million

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEET) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One CoinMeet token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Huobi. CoinMeet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $9.39 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004261 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00778965 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00148780 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00090576 BTC.

CoinMeet Token Profile

CoinMeet’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io . CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMeet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

