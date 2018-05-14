Coimatic 2.0 (CTIC2) Hits One Day Volume of $51.00

Coimatic 2.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC2) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Coimatic 2.0 has a market capitalization of $4,681.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Coimatic 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coimatic 2.0 has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coimatic 2.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004243 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000843 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00763587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00147858 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090991 BTC.

About Coimatic 2.0

Coimatic 2.0’s total supply is 30,132,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,532,750 coins. Coimatic 2.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic . Coimatic 2.0’s official website is coimatic.org

Coimatic 2.0 Coin Trading

Coimatic 2.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 2.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coimatic 2.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

