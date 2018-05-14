Clough Global (GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0998 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

Shares of Clough Global traded up $0.02, hitting $11.04, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 162,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,633. Clough Global has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Clough Global Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It seeks to achieve its objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process. It will invest in equity and equity-related securities, as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt.

