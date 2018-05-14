Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 131.37% and a negative net margin of 17,094.20%. sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $89,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,713.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

