City Pub Group (CPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.00

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 43545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.50 ($2.77).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Monday.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Alexander Derrick purchased 6,104 shares of City Pub Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,376.80 ($14,075.96).

The City Pub Group plc owns and operates an estate of 34 pubs across southern England. Its portfolio consists of freehold, managed pubs offering a range of drinks and food tailored to each of its pubs' customers. The company sells craft ales, craft spirits, and coffee at its pubs. The City Pub Group plc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

