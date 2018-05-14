Citizens First (CZFC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens First earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.3806213816383 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Citizens First traded up $0.04, reaching $26.40, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. Citizens First has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens First had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

In other Citizens First news, VP Marc R. Lively sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens First Company Profile

Citizens First Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens First Bank, Inc that provides various banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, and retail consumers. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, fixed and variable rate IRA accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

