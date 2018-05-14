CIBC Cuts Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Slate Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.60 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$7.66 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.48 and a twelve month high of C$8.42.

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

