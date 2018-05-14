CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 513 Shares of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson opened at $155.37 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Willis Towers Watson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,509,608.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

