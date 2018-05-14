CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 435 Shares of PVH (PVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $3,420,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,666 shares of company stock worth $16,375,545 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $160.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PVH from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.05.

Shares of PVH opened at $153.19 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. PVH has a 12-month low of $96.85 and a 12-month high of $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that PVH will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

