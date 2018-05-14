CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 249 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 19,420.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 57,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $3,258,724.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,463,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $8,910,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,936 shares in the company, valued at $32,944,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,846 shares of company stock worth $12,549,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies opened at $234.32 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.10 and a one year high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

