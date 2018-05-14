China Oilfield Services (CHOLY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of China Oilfield Services opened at $20.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th.

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical and Surveying Services. The Drilling Services segment provides drilling, module rigs, land drilling rigs, and drilling rigs management services.

