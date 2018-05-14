China Mobile (CHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

CHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nomura lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group raised shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in China Mobile by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in China Mobile by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in China Mobile by 95.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Mobile traded up $0.30, reaching $47.23, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 860,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,207. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.95%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

