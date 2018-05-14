Chesswood Group (CHW) Insider Purchases C$183,340.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) insider Edward Sonshine bought 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$183,340.00.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$10.34 on Monday. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$9.04 and a 52 week high of C$13.82.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.00 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.16%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing ? Canada segments. It offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.

