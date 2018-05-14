Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Chemung Financial worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 431,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 34,451 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of Chemung Financial opened at $48.81 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Lounsberry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $55,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,929.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.