Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,959,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,726,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,464,000 after purchasing an additional 391,569 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 732,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,921,000 after purchasing an additional 318,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,850,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,953,000 after purchasing an additional 301,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.41 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.99.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies opened at $100.23 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

