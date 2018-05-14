ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. First Analysis reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised ChannelAdvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NYSE ECOM opened at $14.95 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Cook bought 5,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $48,785.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,842.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

