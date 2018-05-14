Cerus Co. (CERS) SVP Sells $380,864.66 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore sold 60,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $380,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,864.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carol Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Carol Moore sold 2,623 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $13,246.15.

NASDAQ CERS remained flat at $$6.58 during trading hours on Monday. 1,344,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,691. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a negative return on equity of 111.19%. The company had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cerus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

