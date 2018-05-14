Century BanCorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares

Century BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.85 per share, for a total transaction of $15,970.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775,136.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079. Century BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $445.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Century BanCorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Century BanCorp had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century BanCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century BanCorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Century BanCorp by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Century BanCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Century BanCorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

