Cemtrex (CETX) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.01

Media coverage about Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cemtrex earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.8635503106188 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cemtrex traded down $0.05, hitting $2.57, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,136. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Cemtrex had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. research analysts predict that Cemtrex will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS).

