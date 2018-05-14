Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celsius an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Celsius opened at $4.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream.

