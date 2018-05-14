Celanese (CE) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in Celanese (NYSE:CE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 57.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 574,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 209,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MED reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Celanese stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

