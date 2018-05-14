Cardiome Pharma (COM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Cardiome Pharma to post earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.06). Cardiome Pharma had a negative net margin of 110.00% and a negative return on equity of 101.85%. The company had revenue of C$8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 million.

Shares of TSE COM opened at C$2.90 on Monday. Cardiome Pharma has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$6.06.

Cardiome Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from heart diseases. It offers BRINAVESS (vernakalant (IV)) for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in acute coronary syndrome patients.

