Canaccord Genuity Boosts WSP Global (WSP) Price Target to C$67.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.88.

WSP stock opened at C$63.94 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$48.07 and a 12-month high of C$66.29.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,380.00.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

