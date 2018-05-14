Canaccord Genuity Boosts WSP Global (WSP) Price Target to C$67.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.88.

WSP stock opened at C$63.94 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$48.07 and a 12-month high of C$66.29.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,380.00.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

Analyst Recommendations for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

