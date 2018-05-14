Callon Petroleum (CPE) Stake Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,947 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 136,274 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 152,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of Callon Petroleum opened at $13.90 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $118.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.