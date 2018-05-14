California Resources (CRC) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $35.12

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 82401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded California Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.91 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get California Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. analysts expect that California Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 35,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $503,815.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,601.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.