Burney Co. Has $9.61 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,074 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,838.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 826,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,319,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and opened at $82.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $93.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs cut Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,896,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,936,214,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,472 shares of company stock valued at $17,852,415. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

