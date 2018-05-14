Burney Co. Has $20.78 Million Holdings in Aetna (AET)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Aetna (NYSE:AET) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Aetna makes up about 1.3% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Aetna by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the first quarter worth about $128,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AET. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Aetna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Aetna opened at $174.67 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Aetna has a 52 week low of $138.91 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.76%. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aetna will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

