Burney Co. Has $13.69 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $106.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

In related news, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,359 shares of company stock worth $10,340,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

